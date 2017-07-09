Carol Ann Daris Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Carol Ann Daris of Hermitage passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, in The Grove Nursing Facility, Greenville, Pennsylvania, following an extended illness. She was 73.

Carol was born September 7, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of Nick and Freda Marie (Klein) Bich.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Farrell High School.

Carol was employed at the former Boyd House Personal Care Home and the Phoenix Restaurant, both Sharon.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, cake decorating and reading.

Her husband, Ed Daris, whom she married June 10, 1992, passed away March 7, 2011.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah L. Jara, Austin, Texas and Carmina M. Marasco, Hermitage; two sons, Frederick A. Jara (Maria), Culver City, California and Joseph A. Marasco (Rhonda), Moon Township, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Ashley M. Jara, Culver City, California and Joseph, Nicolas and Annalise Marasco, all Moon Township, Pennsylvania; a sister, Nancy Ellcessor (Bob), Masury, Ohio and a brother, Ronald P. Bich (Karen), Brookfield, Ohio.

Besides her husband, Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Paul J. Jara, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.



Order Flowers Here