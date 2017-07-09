Grove City looks to piggy back off of last year’s turnaround

2017 Grove City Football Preview

Head Coach: Sam Mowrey, 4th season (13-19)

Last Season: 10-2 (5-1), 2nd place in Region 5

Classification: AAAAA

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 65.7% (71-37)

Playoff Appearances: 8

Playoff Record: 7-8

Region Championships: 5 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)

Region Record: 42-18

More:High School Football previews from other teams

2016 Results

Meadville 67 Eagles 27*

Eagles 27 Fort LeBoeuf 23*

Eagles 43 Erie Central Tech 19*

Meadville 48 Eagles 14

Eagles 42 Fairview 14

Eagles 54 DuBois 14

Eagles 47 Slippery Rock 6

Eagles 61 Oil City 13

Eagles 60 Franklin 6

Eagles 48 Conneaut 6

Eagles 43 Warren 20

Eagles 34 General McLane 28

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 41.7 (3rd in Area)

Total Offense: 408.2

Passing Offense: 229.4

Rushing Offense: 178.8

Scoring Defense: 21.4 (24th in Area)

…Grove City went from having the 45th scoring offense in the area in 2015 (14.8) to snagging the 3rd slot in the area last year (41.8) – their best showing since 2011 when they finished 1st (49.4).

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 6; Defense – 9

Senior tailback Trey Adams returns after leading the Eagles in rushing (936) last Fall while also compiling 15 touchdowns on the ground. Logan Lutz, a junior, caught 40 passes a year ago for 691 yards (17.3 avg) and 8 scores. Qadir Muhammad (27 catches, 243 yards) and Adams (15 catches, 169 yards) each put together big receiving numbers. Up front, the Eagles welcome back a pair of seniors in Joe Kosick and Logan Minch to guide an inexperienced group. On defense, in the secondary, Lutz (56 tackles) led the team with 5 interceptions. At linebacker, Muhammad (57 tackles, 2 INTs) and Brayden Martin (44 tackles, 3 FR) highlight the group. As a freshman, Lance Craig played a key role up front for the Eagles last fall by being involved in 39 tackles. “The real strength of the team is the depth and experience of our rising junior class,” says coach Sam Mowrey. “Many of them have contributed already at the varsity level, and many more are ready to compete for positions on both sides of the ball this year.”

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at General McLane, 7

Sept. 1 – at Warren, 7

Sept. 8 – Conneaut, 7

Sept. 15 – at Franklin, 7

Sept. 22 – Oil City, 7

Sept. 29 – at Slippery Rock, 7

Oct. 6 – DuBois, 7

Oct. 13 – Fairview, 7

Oct. 20 – at Meadville, 7

Oct. 27 – Sharon, 7

The Bad News

Big shoes to fill in Grove City for an offense which lost their standout quarterback to graduation after seeing the yardage increase from 2015 (261.3) to 2016 (408.2) by an average of 147 yards from scrimmage per game. Kameron Patterson, their three-year starter, threw for 2,671 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 71.0% of his passes (169-238). Patterson’s favorite big-play receiving threat A.J. Turner also graduated after catching 45 balls for 1011 yards (22.5 avg) and 16 scores. Also gone from last year’s offense is Cordell Sanders (407 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and Nick Davies (22 catches, 273 yards). The Eagles graduated 12 seniors which included many of their linemen (5 starters along the offensive/defensive lines). On defense, Sanders led the team in tackles (72). A.J. Turner put together a stat line of 56 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 picks and 2 fumble recoveries. Tyler Locktosh accumulated 51 defensive stops as Zane Fuss and Jared Reppart each finished with 31 tackles.

Key Number

The Eagles won more games last year (10) than they had in their previous three seasons (2013-15: 7).

Featured Stat

There’s been 4 different receivers to catch 30 passes or more for Grove City since 20114

2016: A.J. Turner – 45 (1011 yards)

2016: Logan Lutz – 40 (691 yards)

2014: Jared Graham – 33 (574 yards)

2015: Brayden Martin – 31 (341 yards)