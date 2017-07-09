Howland grad Scott strikes out 2 at USA-World Futures ASG

MIAMI, Fla. (WKBN) – Howland grad Tanner Scott participated in the USA-World Futures All-Star Game on Sunday in Miami, striking out two batters in his one inning.

Scott, a member of the Baltimore Orioles organization, also allowed one run on two hits as USA beat World 7-6.

Scott graduated from Howland in 2012. He was a 6th round pick of the Orioles in the 2014 MLB Draft.

Scott — a hard-throwing lefty — has pitched for Double-A Bowie Baysox this season, compiling a 1.84 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 49 innings.