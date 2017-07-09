Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination

Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.
Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.

A New York Times report Sunday citing advisers to the White House and other people familiar with the gathering says Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting after being promised information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

The June meeting at Trump Tower with attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya involved Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, then the campaign chairman.

In a statement, Trump Jr. says the attorney claimed to have information that “individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee” and supporting Clinton.

He says no details or supporting information was ever offered, and that his father was unaware of the meeting.

