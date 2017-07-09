Shirley A. (Artman) Davis Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Shirley A. Davis, 87, of Mercer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Avalon Springs Nursing Center in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Shirley was born on June 4, 1930 to Gordon and Ruby (Gillespie) Artman in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Penn High School Greenville, Pennsylvania class of 1946.

Shirley was affectionately known as a homemaker. On June 1, 1983, she married her husband, Daniel E. Davis, who survives her.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Shirley was a very active volunteer at the Good Shepherd Center in Greenville, Pennsylvania. She loved spending time with her family. Shirley also enjoyed music and caring for others. She would regularly cook for her friends and family.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Daniel; brother, Richard G. Artman of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three sons, John “Butch” (Tina) Goblinger of Connellys Springs, North Carolina, Gary E. Goblinger of Delmar, Maryland and Keith (Nancy) Goblinger of Adalet, North Carolina; daughter, Susan (Alan) Kovacik of McKean, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by father, Gordon Artman; mother, Ruby Artman; former husband, John George Goblinger and daughter-in-law, Pamela Goblinger.

Shirley’s family will continue to honor her life and memory.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 422, Greenville, PA 16125, in memory of Shirley.

Her family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Avalon Springs for the loving care and kindness, Shirley received, while part of their family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Order Flowers Here