Smokey Bones in Boardman closes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill in Boardman has closed.

A company official told WKBN its last day was Sunday.

Smokey Bones posted a sign on its door saying,”We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closing of our restaurant in Boardman,OH.”

The company official said the restaurant is closing after not performing well for a while, calling it a “business decision.”

He added that they will help the 30 Boardman Smokey Bones employees with outplacing or relocation within the company.

