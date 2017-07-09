Storm Team 27: A mostly sunny Sunday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Beautiful weather will be around for the second half of the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and near 80.

Rain will be back in the forecast for the start of the work week. There’s the small risk for a shower around during the morning commute on Monday. The better chance for a few showers or t-storms will be in the afternoon. The week ahead will be unsettled with several chances for showers and storms.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)

High: 82

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 64

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 60