Storm Team 27: Storms expected Monday afternoon

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For the start of our work week we are tracking storms. However we are going to start to morning off dry then there is a slight chance for a passing shower by late morning. The first round of storms will move through in the early afternoon. The second round will come after evening commute.

There is a chance for showers and storms starting Monday and lasting, off and on, through Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 80

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms (60%)
Low: 67

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 81

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 83  Low: 66

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 84  Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for an isolated shower(20%)
High: 74  Low: 64

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 82  Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 80  Low: 63

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s