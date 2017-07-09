Trumbull Co. Fair getting final preparations before fair week

Opening ceremonies for the fair are on Tuesday, but everyone was busy Sunday getting ready

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Harness racing is back at the Trumbull County Fair.

It’s been a decade since that event has taken place.

But Sunday, more than 50 horses were racing around the track, with about 70 set to participate Monday.

“The rest of the fair is setting up today,” said Bud Rodgers, president of the Trumbull Co. Fair Board. “There’s animals starting to come in today, the concessions and the roads are here. We’re gonna be racing on the race track on the midways. They’ll be setting up for the fair starting on Tuesday.”

WKBN Forecaster Rich Morgan will be the master of ceremonies on Tuesday.

For a complete list of the Trumbull County Fair events, click here — 2017 Trumbull Fair schedule

