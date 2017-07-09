Woman killed, 8 wounded at Ohio party for pregnant woman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child’s gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

Police have released few details about the shooting. Colerain Township police didn’t immediately return a call Sunday.

The gunmen were dressed in black and broke into the home while guests watched a movie.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released a statement expressing his condolences.

“We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured and are grateful to the first responders and hospital personnel caring for them, as well as the police who are investigating this horrific crime,” he said.