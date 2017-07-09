WWII bomb safely removed in Poland, 10K residents head home

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say an unusually large bomb leftover from World War II has been removed safely from the eastern town where it recently was unearthed.

About 10,000 people who were evacuated during the removal operation in the town of Bialystok are returning home.

The 500-kilogram (1,102-pound) German ST-500 bomb was found Thursday during a road project. Bomb disposal experts loaded it on a special truck Sunday and were transporting it to a test range, where they plan to destroy it.

Local police spokesman Tomasz Krupa says the removal was successful and Bialystok residents who were evacuated in the morning were cleared to go home.