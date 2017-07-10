Braking Point Recovery Center – Katie Sokol Benefit

WKBN Caring for Our Community partner Braking Point Recovery Center is helping fight Cystic Fibrosis.

On Saturday, July 15, Braking Point is hosting a pasta dinner in support of Katie Sokol, who was recently diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. The benefit dinner will be held at St. Anne’s Church, 4310 Kirk Road in Youngstown from Noon until 5PM.

The day consists of a pasta dinner, music by Choppers Entertainment, door prizes and a chinese auction.

All proceeds raised will support Katie and her family. Katie also suffers from Pancreatitis and will have her pancreas removed. Since her insurance will only cover a certain amount of the surgery and medicine she will need, this dinner will raise extra funds for her support.