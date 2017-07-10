Carol Louise (St. Clair) Hilbig Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Carol Louise (St.Clair) Hilbig, age 83 of Boardman went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 10, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Carol was born on February 2, 1934 in Newton Falls, the daughter of the late Edward and Carolyn Francis (Hamilton) St.Clair.

Carol has lived in Youngstown since 1972, formerly of Chagrin Falls and Newton Falls.

Carol worked as a secretary for Northside Hospital in Youngstown for over 18 years and the DeBartolo Corporation for nine years until she retired in 2000.

She enjoyed walking, golfing and traveling. She cherished time with her family and preparing weekly Sunday dinners.

Loving memories of Carol will be carried on by her daughter, Patricia L. (Hilbig) Knable of Youngstown; sons, Robert (Linda) Hilbig of Gates Mills, Ohio and Paul C. Hilbig of Youngstown; sister, Susan (Dale) Loomis of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Joan Lee Hilbig; sisters, Marjorie Norby and Joan Hampton and her brother, William St.Clair.

Per Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Carol will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown with her daughter, Joan Lee.

The family requests any donations be made in her honor to Forever Safe Farms, 3155 McCracken Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



