Columbus police: Armed car thief pushed 90-year-old to ground

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a suspect who is accused of pushing a 90-year-old man to the ground while stealing the victim’s vehicle.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:05 a.m. Sunday, the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Cunard Road when Dwayne Alvin Bonner, 22, approached him.

Police say Bonner pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim, telling him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim complied with the demands and according to police, Bonner pushed him to the ground before stealing the vehicle.

Bonner was later arrested by police after a short car chase and crash near E. Livingston Avenue and Remington Road.

Police say they found a gun and that Bonner admitted to the robbery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can call the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

