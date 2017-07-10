Cortland family finds explosives among deceased stepfather’s WWII collection

Charlie Brunswick's family uncovered the grenades Monday afternoon in his Cortland home

Bomb sqad called to remove grenades from Cortland home

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The bomb squad was called out to a Cortland home Monday afternoon when a family member found explosives in the garage.

Dianna Oatridge knew her stepfather, Charlie Brunswick — who recently passed away, collected WWII memorabilia. But she was just as shocked as the rest of the family when they uncovered grenades in his house on Spring Creek Drive.

“My husband went to clean out some of the boxes today and he found some grenades in a bag!” she said.

Bob Oatridge found the explosives while sorting through Charlie’s belongings. He died in April at the age of 92.

Dianna said Charlie was stationed in India as a soldier during WWII. He was a crime lab technician for the Youngstown Police Department for 30 years and even worked as a cameraman for WFMJ.

“He was a super sensitive guy, a very good father, very good husband to my mom, and lived a very colorful life,” she said.

Both Dianna and Bob said despite the stress of the afternoon, they’re glad everything worked out okay.

The bomb squad took the grenades away and will dispose of them properly. No one was hurt.

Bob said this is classic Charlie.

“Just knowing that was my father-in-law, that’s the way he was.”

Dianna said she’s not surprised he left them a joke of sorts.

“He’s probably looking down on us, laughing with his belly roll laugh he always had. I think this is one last laugh he’s getting on us.”

The bomb squad said if you find an explosive like this, do not touch it. Call the police and they will dispose of it properly. If you’re like Charlie, they also suggest notifying relatives if you have potential explosives.

