Diane K. Waida Obituary

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Diane K. Waida, age 74, of 21st St., Pymatuning Township, passed away Monday evening, July 10, 2017 in her residence.

She was born in Greenville on July 13, 1942 to Lawrence A. and Helen R. (Rutter) Barry.

She was a 1960 graduate of Fredonia High School.

Diane was a homemaker and had also been employed as a Sales Clerk at the former LOOMCO in the Reynolds Plaza.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church and had been a past volunteer at St. Michael School.

Diane had also been a past volunteer at the Good Shepherd Center and she enjoyed dancing, antiquing, reading and crafts and ceramics.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Her husband, Edmund F. Waida, whom she married on May 20, 1967, preceded her in death on November 17, 2013.

Diane is survived by two daughters, Stephanie T. Wible and her husband, Scott of Gloucester, Virginia and Theresa M. Waida of Greenville and three grandchildren, Andrew Wible, Matthew Wible and Ashley Curtician.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Joan Kilgore and an infant brother, Lawrence Barry.

Calling Hours will take place Friday, July 14, 2017, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Gathering Space in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 14, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the church, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

