Eleanor J. Hadnett Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Saint Charles Church Celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia, for Eleanor J. Hadnett, 93, who passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, peacefully at Assumption Nursing Home.

Eleanor was born June 1, 1924, in Youngstown the daughter of Frank and Sue Santangelo Cerimele, she was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School in 1942 and was a retired secretary and was a member of St. Charles Church.

Eleanor married her husband George Hadnett in 1975, he passed away in September, 1996.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister-in-law, Dotty Cerimele and several nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her brothers, Michael, Arthur and Donald Cerimele and her sisters, Betty Cather, Rose and Vera Cerimele.

There are no calling hours for Eleanor, interment will be at Calvary cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.



Order Flowers Here