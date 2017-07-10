Eleanor J. Hafnett Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Saint Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia, for Eleanor J. Hadnett, 93, who passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017 peacefully at Assumption Nursing Home.

Eleanor was born on June 1, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Sue Santangelo Cerimele, she was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School in 1942 and was a retired secretary and was a member of St. Charles Church.

Eleanor married her husband, George Hadnett, in 1975, he passed away in September 1996.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister-in-law, Dotty Cerimele and several nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Michael, Arthur and Donald Cerimel and her sisters, Betty Cather, Rose and Vera Cerimele.

There are no calling hours for Eleanor.

Interment will be at Calvary cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send online condolences to the Hafnett family.



