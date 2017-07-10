Elvira Falasca Ricchiuti Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 13 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church for Elvira Falasca Ricchiuti, 75, who passed away Monday morning, July 10.

She was born on July 3, 1942, in Carovilli, Italy, the daughter of Oratzia Rossi and Antonio Falasca.

Elvira was a seamstress by profession and enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking for her friends and family.

Elvira was a lifetime member of St. Lucy’s Church and volunteered in the kitchen for various church dinners and events.

She loved spending time with her family and will always be remembered for her huge Sunday dinners, holiday feasts and fresh baked bread. Above all, she cherished the time she spent gardening, canning and making homemade Italian sausage with her loving husband, Angelo Ricchiuti.

Elvira leaves countless stories and memories filled with love and affection to her grandchildren, Tony Ricchiuti, Jr., Gianni Bezusko and Nino and Luca Bragg. Her generosity will not be forgotten.

“Nonna” leaves her loving husband of 57 years, Angelo; her children, Tony Ricchiuti, Patrizia Fasnacht and Cindy Bragg; her sons-in-law, Aaron Bragg and Randy Fasnacht and her sister, Silvia Conti of Carovilli Italy.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Ricchiuti, who passed away July 27, 1980 and her brother, Lucio Falasca, who passed away in Switzerland nine years ago.

Nonna’s family would like to thank all those at Hospice of the Valley and Akron General who took such good care of her during her illness. “Special thanks to the many friends and family who provided food and support to our family.”

The Ricchiuti family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, July 12 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

