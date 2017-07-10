Girard man charged with OVI for accident that hurt 3 people

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing criminal charges in connection with a two-vehicle car accident that sent three people to the hospital on Sunday.

Christopher Edwards, 28, was charged with five counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count each of driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a vehicle, no operator’s license and assured clear distance.

Edwards struck a minivan carrying five people, according to a police report. The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 304 and Shady Road.

Three of the people involved were sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center with serious injuries.

When police arrived, Edwards and a passenger were standing outside their damaged vehicle. They admitted they had been drinking, and Edwards was slurring his words heavily, according to the report.

Police said Edwards admitted to drinking that night and a breath test registered an alcohol level of .263, well above the legal limit of .08.

Witnesses told police that Edwards had been traveling about 50 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone. Police said there was no evidence that Edwards tried to stop before striking the van.

Edwards initially refused medical attention but was later sent to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for chest pains. He was released the same day and transported to the Trumbull County Jail.

A police officer contacted the owner of the vehicle Edwards was driving, which turned out to be the suspect’s aunt. She told the officer that Edwards was supposed to be watching their dogs while they were out of town and pressed charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle against him.

Edwards was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.