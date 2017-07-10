Investigators examining suspicious fire at old Niles elementary school building

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators think someone started a fire in a vacant building that once housed a Niles elementary school.

Firefighters were called to the former Garfield Elementary School, at 101 W. Third Street, early Monday morning. They received the call at 1:45 a.m. and spent about four hours at the scene.

Niles Fire Chief David Danielson said it appeared that someone lit paperwork in the building on fire, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A neighbor’s car, which was parked outside, was also vandalized. Investigators think that may be related to the fire.

Utilities in the building had been turned off.