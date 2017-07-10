Mary E. Croft Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Mary E. Croft, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 89.

Mary was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 22, 1927, the daughter of the late William and Hazel (Carlson) Griffith.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1946.

In her younger years, Mary had been active in the local Republican party.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was of the Methodist faith.

On January 17, 1948, she married Robert Croft. He died in 2005.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Amiralai and her husband, Ali, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three sons, David, Jeffrey and Timothy Croft, all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild along with her sister, Diane Griffith of Crofton, Maryland.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Griffith.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 12 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

A funeral service will be held at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, Pennsylvania at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, with Rev. Douglas Dyson, pastor of Sharon 1st United Methodist Church, officiating.

Please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.net to send online condolences to the Croft family.



