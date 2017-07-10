Neglected cats evacuated from owner’s home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local rescue shelter is removing more than 20 cats from a house on the north side of Youngstown.

They started removing the cats more than a month ago. The felines were found in a home that contained piles of garbage and excrement, hiding in cupboards and on top of refrigerators.

Mary Louk, board president of the Animal Charity of Ohio, said there are still anywhere from 15 to 30 cats inside the house.

The cats are being rescued with the cooperation of local agencies, including the police department and the housing authority.

“We had to get a search warrant to get into the house. We had to go through the court system to get the gentleman to turn the cats over to us,” Louk said.

The man was charged with one count of misdemeanor of animal cruelty. He’s bringing several cats to the shelter per day until they are all evacuated.

Since the man is cooperating, WKBN will not reveal his identity or show the outside of his house. Louk said she hopes that the housing authority will put him in better living conditions.

Animal Charity’s Mallory Bower said cat urine could be smelled from across the street of the house. She said they are working on making the rescued cats adoptable.

“We try to socialize them. We give them treats, very slowly work on them one-one-one to teach them that they’re not going to be neglected anymore,” Bower said.

Lou said if anyone suspects there is a case of animal neglect in their neighborhood, then they can report it on their website.

Animal Charity is at maximum capacity for their cats and kittens as of Monday. They’re having an open house on Thursday to promote their adoptable cats and kittens.

Check out WKBN’s website for more details on the open house.