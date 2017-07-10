Neglected cats evacuated from owner’s home

There are still 15-30 cats in the house. The homeowner has been bringing several of the cats to Animal Charity everyday

By Published:
A local rescue shelter is removing more than 20 cats from a house on the north side of Youngstown.
A local rescue shelter is removing more than 20 cats from a house on the north side of Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local rescue shelter is removing more than 20 cats from a house on the north side of Youngstown.

They started removing the cats more than a month ago. The felines were found in a home that contained piles of garbage and excrement, hiding in cupboards and on top of refrigerators.

Mary Louk, board president of the Animal Charity of Ohio, said there are still anywhere from 15 to 30 cats inside the house.

The cats are being rescued with the cooperation of local agencies, including the police department and the housing authority.

“We had to get a search warrant to get into the house. We had to go through the court system to get the gentleman to turn the cats over to us,” Louk said.

The man was charged with one count of misdemeanor of animal cruelty. He’s bringing several cats to the shelter per day until they are all evacuated.

Neglected cats rescued from Youngstown home

Since the man is cooperating, WKBN will not reveal his identity or show the outside of his house. Louk said she hopes that the housing authority will put him in better living conditions.

Animal Charity’s Mallory Bower said cat urine could be smelled from across the street of the house. She said they are working on making the rescued cats adoptable.

“We try to socialize them. We give them treats, very slowly work on them one-one-one to teach them that they’re not going to be neglected anymore,” Bower said.

Lou said if anyone suspects there is a case of animal neglect in their neighborhood, then they can report it on their website.

Animal Charity is at maximum capacity for their cats and kittens as of Monday. They’re having an open house on Thursday to promote their adoptable cats and kittens.

Check out WKBN’s website for more details on the open house.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s