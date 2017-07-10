Niles man charged with hitting neighbor with crutch

Eddie Gore, 30, is charged with felonious assault

By Published:
Eddie Gore
NILES: Arrested July 8 - Eddie Gore, 30, arrested on a warrant for felonious assault

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was arrested over the weekend for charges related to the attack on his neighbor in May.

Eddie Gore, 30, was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop in Niles. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Saturday.

Gore faced a felonious assault charge after his 50-year-old neighbor reported that he hit her in the head with a crutch on May 31. The woman was bleeding from her head when police arrived, according to a police report.

Gore is in the Trumbull County Jail waiting for a hearing on the charge.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s