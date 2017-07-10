Ohio officer shot responding to domestic call in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (AP/WOIO) – Ohio police say an officer was shot several times while responding to a domestic call a little before 10:30 p.m.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the officer was shot four times at a Uniontown home Sunday night.

Witnesses said police officers were met by gunfire when they arrived at the home. They returned fire. Police confirmed the suspect is dead.

The unidentified officer was taken to Akron City Hospital where he’s in stable condition. He was reportedly shot four times.

