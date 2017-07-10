One OVI arrest reported during Austintown checkpoints

Police charged one person with OVI and made a felony arrest for an identity theft charge

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just one person was arrested on an OVI charge as a result of two sobriety checkpoints over the weekend.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released the results of its checkpoints on July 7 and 8.

The first checkpoint was from 10 p.m. to midnight at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road, and the second was from 1 to 3 a.m. at 4477 Mahoning Avenue.

Officers were also on patrol in support of the checkpoints.

Nine vehicles were directed into the diversion area for further investigation, and officers on patrol stopped 17 vehicles.

Enforcement activity was as follows:

  • One OVI arrest
  • One summons for no operator’s license
  • One citation for adult restraint
  • Three summonses for drug abuse
  • One summons for drug paraphernalia
  • One summons for falsification
  • One citation for speed
  • One citation for expired license plates
  • One felony arrest for identity theft

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded by a federal grant, administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The Task Force said its goal is to make sure drivers are safe and obeying the laws.

