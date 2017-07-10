Patricia M. Angelot Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 14 at St. Joseph Parish, 4545 New Road, Austintown for Patricia M. Angelot, 72, of Austintown who died Monday, July 10 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Patricia was born November 23, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael L. and Onalee (Varner) Angelot and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1963 and had worked in the office for Acme Steak for many years until she retired.

Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Parish.

She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint and doing puzzles. She was also an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.

She leaves her sister, Linda L. Angelot, many cousins and her beloved cat, Suzanna and her dog, Jesse.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

