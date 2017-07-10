Quaker Steak and Lube again reschedules Small Ships Revue

Related Coverage Small Ships Revue rescheduled for August 4

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Quaker Steak and Lube’s Small Ships Revue has been rescheduled again.

The event, taking place in downtown Sharon, was supposed to be held June 23, but it was rescheduled due to severe weather.

Sharon’s Quaker Steak and Lube posted to its Facebook page on Monday that the event was rescheduled again for Saturday, September 16. The post said, “stay tuned for more exciting details to follow.”

WKBN reached out to the Lube’s management for more details on the rescheduled event but hasn’t yet heard back.

The event features homemade floats going down the Shenango River. Participants receive awards for the best floats.

The Lube said it is taking registration for the event. All participants must have life jackets.

Registration begins at 5 p.m., followed by the procession and launch at 6 p.m.

September 16’s event also features entertainment and fireworks at night.

