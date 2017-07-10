Rev. Raymond F. Parks Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Rev. Raymond F. Parks, 84, of Warren, passed away Monday morning, July 10, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born on September 13, 1932 in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Myrl R. and Anna C. (Detwiler) Parks.

Raymond was employed as a machinist for the former Terex division of General Motors in Hudson, Ohio for more than 25 years, retiring in 1994.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

He married the former, Rose M. Eshelman, on June 11, 1988. They’ve shared 29 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Raymond was an ordained minister and a member of the Holy Lamb of God Church in Alliance.

He enjoyed fishing and loved his dogs. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved family.

Besides his wife, Raymond is survived by five children; Karen Parks, of Ravenna, Kathy (William) Nagel, of Atwood Lake, Diane (James) Kruis, of Mantua, Raymond (Toni) Parks, Jr., of Stow and Darlene (Terrence) Gliha, of Hiram; 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind three stepchildren, Tonya Love, of Warren, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Stump, of Niles and Frank Fowler, of Columbiana and two sisters, Winifred (Calvin) Dempsey, of Streetsboro and Harriet Bowser, of Altoona, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; five sisters and a stepson, James L. Stump.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave. in Warren, with Pastor Robert Workman officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Holy Lamb of God Church, 1805 S. Freedom Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601 in Raymond’s memory.

Online condolences can be sent to the Parks family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.



