Richard “Dick” F. Zahornek Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Richard “Dick” F. Zahornek, 82, of Warren, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 at 9:03 a.m. in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Dick was born on June 21, 1935 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania the only son of the late Joseph and Kathryn Klepack Zahornek and was a graduate of Ferndale High School.

Dick was a graduate of Allied Technical School in Chicago and was employed with Taylor Winfield as a master machinist for 34 years retiring in 1996.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Dick served his country during the Korean War and was stationed in the Philippines. He served his country faithfully and honorably and received the National Defense Medal before being discharged on June 4, 1958.

Dick was of the catholic faith and a member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church now St. John Paul II Parish on North Street in Warren.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #186 in Warren and the Polish National Alliance.

Dick enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and taking a chance at the casino. He also was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

Dick was married on September 12, 1959 to the former Irene M. Dorcik and she survives. He is also survived by his son, Richard J. Zahornek of Warren; a sister, Joelann (David) Oshansky of Auburn, Maine; a granddaughter, Autumn Zahornek and two nephews, Ted “Chip” (Laura) Connor of Concord, North Carolina and Dennis (Janice) Zorman of Boardman.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. in St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street NW, Warren, Ohio 44483, where a Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Christopher Henyk will immediately follow in the church.

Burial, with full military honors rendered by the great men of the Trumbull County Honor Guard American Legion Post #540, will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Dick’s name take the form of donations to the Building Campaign Fund of St. John Paul II Parish, 1401 Moncrest Dr. NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Zahornek family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to share condolences to the Zahornek family.

