Storm Team 27: Scattered showers, thunderstorms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For the start of our work week we are tracking storms. The first round of storms will move through in the early afternoon. The second round will come after evening commute.

There is a chance for showers and storms starting Monday and lasting, off and on, through Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)

High: 80

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms (60%)

Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for an isolated shower(20%)

High: 80 Low: 64

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 81 Low: 61