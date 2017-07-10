Storm Team 27: Unsettled weather through the week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A very unsettled weather pattern has set up throughout our region.  This will result in waves of showers or thunderstorms.  Each wave that slips through will bring a round of rain with the potential for heavy rain and gusty wind.

Temperatures will warm back up into the low 80’s Tuesday and then mid to upper 80’s Wednesday.  Get ready for more humidity too!

Better weather expected by the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 66

Tuesday:  Partly or Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 82

Tuesday night:  Partly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (60%)
Low: 68

Wednesday:  Partly or Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 88

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 84  Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80  Low: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 82  Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 81  Low: 63

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84  Low: 59

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High:  86  Low:  62

