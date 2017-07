Related Coverage Suspect arrested in fatal Warren stabbing that started as fight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County murder suspect pleaded not guilty to a stabbing in Warren over the weekend.

Arteum Brodeur, 24, was arraigned by video Monday morning in Warren Municipal Court.

Police say he stabbed to death Saturday night in a parking lot off North Park Avenue and Washington Street.

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Krevas.

The judge gave Brodeur a $500,000 bond. He will be back in court next Monday.