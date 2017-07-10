The Latest: Soldier charged in NY state trooper’s slaying

32-year-old Justin Walters has been charged with first- and second-degree murder

THERESA, N.Y. (AP) – The Latest on the death of a New York State Police trooper (all times local):

6:20 a.m.

A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.

WWNY-TV in Watertown reports 32-year-old Justin Walters was clad only in shorts when he was brought to a town court around 4 a.m. Monday to be charged with first- and second-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail. Walters didn’t have a lawyer at the arraignment.

State police say 36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis was gunned down while responding to a call of shots fired Sunday night at Walters’ home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border.

Walters surrendered without incident. His wife, 27-year old Nichole Walters, also was found dead at the scene.

State police say Walters is an active duty infantryman stationed at nearby Fort Drum.
2:35 a.m. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “the entire New York family grieves” for a state police trooper who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute.

In a statement early Monday morning, the Democratic governor says the death of 36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis serves as “another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day.”

State police say Davis was gunned down while responding to a call of shots fired Sunday night at a home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border.

The suspect, 32-year-old Justin Walters, surrendered without incident. Walters’ wife, 27-year old Nichole Walters, also was found dead at the scene.

State police say Walters is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
2:15 a.m.

A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.

State police say the suspect, 32-year-old Justin Walters, surrendered without incident after the trooper and a woman were shot and killed Sunday night at a home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border.

State police say Trooper Joel Davis responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. He was approaching the home when he was gunned down.

State police say a woman also was found dead at the scene. They have not released her name pending notification of her family.

Walters is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

