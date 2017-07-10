Toledo man pleads guilty to soliciting murder of judge, providing money to terrorists

Mohammad tried to hire an undercover FBI employee to murder the judge assigned to his case

By Published: Updated:
Legal Generic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – A Toledo man pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide terrorists with money and soliciting the murder of a federal judge.

Yahya Mohammad, 39, admitted to traveling to Yemen with two associates to deliver $22,000 to Anwar Al-Awlaki in 2009. Al-Awlaki was designated as a global terrorist in 2010 and identified as a “key leader” of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula, according to court documents.

Investigators said Mohammad supported Al-Awlaki’s violent jihad against U.S. military personnel in Iraq. Investigators said the three were unable to meet Al-Awlaki in person, but they made sure he received the money through a courier.

Mohammad’s co-defendants, including his brother, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mohammad also admitted that he solicited an undercover FBI employee, who was posing as a “hitman,” to kill a judge in April of 2016 while serving time at the Lucas County Corrections Center in Toledo. He got in touch with the FBI employee after he told another inmate he wanted Judge Jack Zouhary kidnapped and murdered. Zouhary was assigned Mohammad’s terrorism case in court.

On about April 26, 2016, Mohammad called the undercover FBI employee from the corrections center, using an agreed upon code provided by the inmate. Mohammad told him he wanted Zouhary murdered and “sooner would be good”. He arranged for a family member to meet with the undercover employee to deliver a $1,000 down payment for the murder.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Mohammad is expected to be sentenced to 27 and a half years in federal prison. Mohammad will be deported from the U.S. after serving his sentence.

Mohammad is an Indian citizen who was an engineering student at Ohio State University between 2002 and 2004. He married a U.S. citizen in 2008.

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s