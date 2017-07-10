Tom Hanks to be honored by National Archives Foundation

The foundation says Hanks will receive the award at the foundation's annual gala on Oct. 21 at the National Archives Museum in Washington

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016 file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of "Sully" in Los Angeles. Hanks is returning to Cleveland on December 2, to headline the Greater Cleveland Film Commission’s annual fundraiser, “Behind the Camera.” Hanks started his professional acting career in Cleveland as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Actor Tom Hanks is being honored by the National Archives Foundation in Washington.

The National Archives Foundation, the nonprofit partner to the National Archives, announced Monday that Hanks will receive its 2017 Records of Achievement Award. The foundation says the honor will recognize Hanks’ career supporting history through both acting and filmmaking.

In a statement, the foundation says it is honoring Hanks for “for his powerful illumination of the American story through his vast body of work in film and television during the past four decades.”

The foundation says Hanks will receive the award at the foundation’s annual gala on Oct. 21 at the National Archives Museum in Washington. The gala will include a question and answer session with documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

