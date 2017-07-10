Tyler James Mitchell Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Tyler James Mitchell was taken from his family and friends on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Tyler was born June 11, 1999 to J.W. Mitchell and Amy Dawn Jessie in Warren, Ohio. Tyler will always be loved and cherished by his Mom and Pops.

Tyler and his little brother, Connor share a special bond that will last forever. Tyler loved his family and was very excited to become a father to his son, Tyler James Mitchell, Jr., who is due in September.

Tyler loved music and being outdoors. He loved all sports and enjoyed playing football while he was in school. He attended both Howland and Niles schools and has many close and beloved friends who will honor his memory forever.

Tyler leaves behind his father, J.W. Mitchell; his mom, Amy Dawn Jessie; his brother, Connor John Mitchell; his grandmothers, Rhonda (Kevin) Goldner and Rita Mitchell; his grandfathers, Mark Carpenter and John (Sophie) Mitchell; his great-grandma Mamaw Wilma Jessie and his great-grandma Mamaw Myrtle Carpenter; his uncles, Aron Carpenter, Jarred (Regina) Mitchell, Chad Mitchell and Jesse Mitchell; his aunt, Kim (Jimmy) Kreutz and his many cousins.

Tyler joined his great-grandpas, Donald Jessie, Herbert Jack Carpenter and William Mitchell and his great-grandma Arlene Mitchell in Heaven.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15 at the funeral home prior to the services.

Interment will follow at Howland Township Cemetery.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.