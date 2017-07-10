Volunteers needed for WaterFire Sharon event on Saturday

The theme of Saturday's WaterFire Sharon event will be "Back to Our Roots: Honoring Ancestry"

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – If you have a clear calendar this weekend, WaterFire Sharon needs you.

The summer event is looking for volunteers for two-hour shifts to do a variety of things, such as stacking wood, directing traffic for parking, registering other volunteers, or helping shoppers.

WaterFire Sharon has been going on since 2013 and includes a full arts and music festival before the lighting of the braziers from dusk until 11 p.m.

There will be three WaterFire Sharon events this summer — the first is Saturday. The theme will be “Back to Our Roots: Honoring Ancestry.”

If you’re interested in volunteering by yourself or with a group, you can register on WaterFire Sharon’s website.

