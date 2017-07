YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are in custody Monday in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning.

The body was found just after 11 a.m. in a home in the 1300 block of Bennington Avenue, on the city’s east side.

Lieutenant Doug Bobvnyik with the Youngstown Police Department confirmed that the man had been shot in what appears to be a homicide.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The two suspects are expected to be formally charged later today.