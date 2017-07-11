Akron Children’s Beeghly campus debuts kid-friendly expansion

After 18 months, primary care and specialty services are now under one roof; Tuesday was its first day for patients

Eighteen months of planning is now reality for Akron Children's Beeghly campus, as primary care and specialty services are now under one roof.

Tuesday was the first day for seeing patients, who actually had a say in designing the new facility.

“To see the children interacting in something that I have seen in my mind for 18 months is really nice,” said Laura Bertolette of Akron Children’s Hospital.

Basically, the two-story addition project worth $20 million was designed kid-friendly. More than 51,000 square feet was added to the campus, as well as 47 exam rooms.

“It’s a nice building,” said Jim Ihnat, who brought his daughter for an appointment. “I like it. It’s more family-oriented. Everybody walks in and there’s a nice group of nurses sitting there.”

Brinley Ihnat is a perfect little patient. She had a double ear infection and was in for a follow-up appointment Tuesday.

The services in Akron Children’s Beeghly campus includes primary care and specialty — like allergies, orthopedics and all of the “ologies.”

“Nephrology, neurology, urology,” Bertolette said.

Families gave suggestions for the design.

“We get to design the office from how they think it would flow better,” Bertolette said.

The mini-ball machine in the lobby is a big hit with kids.

“Seeing the little ball thing, it got him excited and the officer really made his day, walking around,” Ihnat said. “It was like seeing Mickey Mouse.”

Art is a big colorful part of the building too. Plus, it’s local work.

“We have lots of kid-designed art on our walls for the kids to look at,” Bertolette said.

All of the Akron Children’s services that were in the medical building on McClurg Road are now at the campus on Market Street. NICU service is still at Saint Elizabeth’s in Boardman.

