Bell returns at QB for Greenville after a strong junior campaign

2017 Greenville Football Preview

Head Coach: Brian Herrick, 11th season (74-41)

Last Season: 6-5 (4-4), 5th place in Region 2

Classification: AA

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 62.7% (69-41)

Playoff Appearances: 10

Playoff Record: 6-10

Region Championships: 1 (2013)

Region Record: 44-22

2016 Results

Wilmington 35 Trojans 8*

Trojans 29 Seneca 22*

Trojans 34 Mercer 7

Trojans 27 Reynolds 0

Wilmington 35 Trojans 0

Sharpsville 33 Trojans 14

Trojans 35 Lakeview 6

Trojans 16 Conneaut 14

Sharon 34 Trojans 24

Trojans 34 Slippery Rock 14

Hickory 48 Trojans 14

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 21.4 (38th in Area)

Total Offense: 296.9

Passing Offense: 108.9

Rushing Offense: 188.0

Scoring Defense: 22.5 (28th in Area)

…Last year (22.5) was the first season since 2012 (22.2) that the Trojan defense was unable to hold their opponents to under 17-points per game.

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 5; Defense – 6

The Trojans return their starting quarterback and 1,000-yard rusher in 2017. Senior Nate Bell threw for 1181 yards (the most among any Greenville quarterback since 2011 – Tyler Gentile, 1731) and 8 scores. “That’s one of our strengths,” says coach Brian Herrick. “Having that experience at quarterback, (he’s been) working hard in the off-season.” Canyon Eells, also back for his senior season, ran for 1187 yards on 201 carries (5.9 avg) and 13 touchdowns. Greenville has featured a different 1,000-yard running back in each of the last three years. Eells has the opportunity to compile back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons which would be the first time since 2008-2009 since a player for Greenville has done so. Dylan Zuschlag ran for 1121 yards as a junior and then he followed that accomplishment up with 1328 yards in 2009. Junior Brady Gentile also gained 394 yards in 2016 as he finished as the team’s second leading rusher. Greenville also returns a pair of receiving threats who both averaged over 19-yards per catch last Fall. Connor Gilfoyle caught 12 passes for 231 yards (19.3 avg) while Michael Blaney hauled in 9 passes for 186 yards (20.7 avg) and 3 touchdowns. Linemen Josh Giardina and Hayden Musser return to anchor the Trojans’ front line. The team welcomes back free safety Josh Hittle on defense, who closed out the season with 72 defensive stops. Cody Tumpack (2.0) and Canyon Eells (3.0) each had multiple quarterback takedowns a year ago.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Hickory, 7

Sept. 1 – at Slippery Rock, 7

Sept. 8 – Sharon, 7

Sept. 15 – at Conneaut, 7

Sept. 22 – Lakeview, 7

Sept. 29 – at Sharpsville, 7

Oct. 6 – Wilmington, 7

Oct. 13 – at Reynolds, 7

Oct. 20 – at Mercer, 7

Oct. 27 – Meadville, 7

The Bad News

After leading the Trojans’ in receiving in each of the past two seasons, Ethan Reiser graduated following another strong campaign. Reiser caught 76 passes for 1268 yards (6 TDs) during that stretch. Brady Kalchthaler follow up his junior year (2015) with 7 quarterback takedowns by increasing his total to 15 sacks in 2016. Dillon Hawthorne (44 tackles) and Ethan Reiser (28 tackles) must be replaced on defense as well as Kalchthaler. Hawthorne was also a key cog on the offensive line as well. “A couple of things which we’ve been working on this off-season is to improve our depth, strength and cohesiveness,” states Herrick.

Key Number

Can you guess who has the longest streak of advancing to the post-season among area teams? Greenville has qualified for the playoffs in each of the last 11 years.

Featured Stat

Trojan ball carriers, who have gained 500-yards or more on the ground since 2008.

2016: Canyon Eells – 1187

2015: Hunter Hause – 1012

2015: Canyon Eells – 518

2014: Nick Black – 1211

2014: Cody Nellis – 740

2013: Trey Vanaken – 829

2013: Tyler Fattman – 552

2013: Nick Black – 504

2012: Tyler Fattman – 719

2010: Mike Black – 1083

2009: Dylan Zuschlag – 1328

2009: R.J. Malson – 751

2008: Dylan Zuschlag – 1121

2008: R.J. Malson – 854