Donna J. Sweet Obituary

July 11, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

SEBRING, Ohio – Donna J. Sweet, age 91, of Sebring, formerly of Salem, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Crandall Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial.


Order Flowers Here