Dorothy F. Schinke Obituary

July 11, 2017 Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Dorothy F. Schinke, age 92, of Sebring, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dorothy was born December 1, 1924.

Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.


