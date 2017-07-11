Fighting the Odds: Warren native Ron Kempo’s Comeback Story

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren native Ron Kempo is a true comeback story.

Kempo was born with one of the WORST cases of Tourettes Syndrome that doctors had ever seen. The ticks became so bad, they controlled ALL aspects of his life.

“I know what it’s like to go through hell,” said Kempo. “:But, I’m a warrior. And Warriors never give up. Never give up.”

Two year ago, Ron decided to undergo an experimental surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.They call it Deep Brain Stimulation…a complex operation that allows batteries to send electric pulses to your brain. Doctors gave Ron a 10 percent success rate…but against ALL odds, he came out a changed man, nearly 95 percent better\

“I was in shock. I was so happy,” said Gloria Merilillo-Conine, Ron’s mother. “I’m going…hello. What is happening? Is this my child? What did you do to my kid?”

“They gave me the key to turn the lock on my prison cell, and I’m out,” said Kempo.

Ron is determined to make the most of his 2nd chance. He has decades of martial arts experience. He grew up a fighter…and later became a 10th degree black belt…and Shaolin Master.

“This isn’t about tough guy,” said Kempo. “This isn’t about I kick your butt. This is about….I’m a better person today than I was yesterday.”

Ron has taken that mentality to the next level. He works out 5 and half hours a day…6 days a week…and recently lost over 70 pounds!

“I still have my mind. And I have a lot of education up here. And I just want to share that with other people. I need to give back what was given to me.”

Nowadays, Ron lives by himself at his home in Warren. His big goal is to open his own Martial Arts school…at THIS building in his backyard.

“There’s no one around here that does what I do. There’s guys that teach martial arts, but there’s no one that does what I do. I want to help these people. There’s too many kids in Warren that don’t have anything to do. I don’t allow nothing to get me down. I have too much to do. I have too many people to help and too many places to be.”

Ron is asking for donations to help get his Martial Arts school up and running. If you would like to help, please contact Gloria Merilillo-Conine at (330) 898-0880 or gloraconine@yahoo.com.