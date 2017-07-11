Frances J. May Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be funeral services on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman with Reverend Russ Adams officiating, for Frances J. May, 94, who passed away Tuesday evening, July 11, 2017 at Washington Square Healthcare Center in Warren.

Frances was born May 12, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Stephen and Bessie (Tselepi) Johnson and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Rayen High School in 1941. Frances graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse.

She served in the U.S. Army during World War II as an army nurse working primarily with anesthesiology. She was a private duty nurse and worked for several nursing homes in the area. She later became the head nurse at Little Forest Memorial Center in Boardman for several years and at Paisley House in Youngstown before retiring.

She was a former post commander of American AMVETS Post 34 and a member of the former Indianola United Methodist Church. Frances was a member of The Mahoning Valley Art Club and was a very gifted artist who worked in oils, watercolor and pastels. She won many awards for her artwork. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, cooking and baking, spending time with her family and was a very giving person to everyone she met.

Frances is survived by two sons, Stephen D. (Patti) May of Denton, Texas and Jeffrey T. (Lina) May of Boardman; five grandchildren, Stephen (Caroline) May, Katherine Kachmer, Jonathan (Lindsay) May, Steven Kusko (Shehla) and Jennifer Kusko and ten great-grandchildren, Hannah May, Bradley May, Sarah May, Sonu Kusko, Mikhial Kusko, Alex May, Jackson May, Dylan Shipley, Ethan Shipley, and Abigail Shipley.

Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Elmer May, whom she married on June 5, 1943, died June 22, 2005 and a sister, Katherine J. Wood.

Family and friends may call on Monday, July 17, 2017 from Noon – 1:45 p.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m.

