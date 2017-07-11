Girard crime activity: Police say woman high on ‘speed’ destroyed home

Monday, July 3

9:10 a.m. – 700 block of E. Liberty St., an employee at Mahoning Country Club reported that someone took two golf carts that were parked at the facility and then drove them across the greens, leaving tire tracks and breaking the flags. He said there have been two similar incidents in the past, but the damage wasn’t as extensive.

8:01 p.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty St., Jonathan Griffith, charged with endangering children. Police say two children covered in dirt, ages five and six, were left unsupervised in front of a Girard bank while there was heavy traffic nearby. Griffith said he could watch the girls from the house, but there was no line of sight from the bank to his house, according to the police report.

8:16 p.m. – 1000 block of S. Stewart Ave., a woman said she received a call from a man who identified himself as an associate of Publisher’s Clearinghouse. He told her that she won money and a car and requested the woman’s address. He then told her that he would be at her house Tuesday with the winnings and not to tell anyone, according to a police report. The woman was told to call police immediately if unknown people arrive at her home in the future.

10:51 p.m. – Nicholas A. Pesa, arrested and charged with OVI, turn signal and defective exhaust. Police said Pesa failed a sobriety test, and a breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .086.

Tuesday, July 4

1:30 p.m. – 400 block of Reeds Ct., a woman reported that someone broke a Smirnoff bottle against his car window. The window didn’t break, but it was scratched.

Wednesday, July 5

9:29 p.m. – 400 block of Parkview Dr., Jonathan A. Karabin, 29, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police said Karabin was revived with four doses of naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, after his mother reported that he was “asleep” on the kitchen floor and wasn’t waking up. Police said Karabin had a needle containing suspected heroin in his arm and numerous track marks. His mother said she believed that Karabin wasn’t using drugs anymore, according to a police report.

Thursday, July 6

11:28 a.m. – 100 block of Hancock St., a family reported receiving about 12 calls from a restricted number in which the caller said a woman living there owed him $300 for standing on the corner. He threatened to shoot the woman if she didn’t pay him. The family said they had no idea who the caller was and that the woman didn’t owe anyone money.

5:28 p.m. – 100 block of W. Main St., a needle was found on the guardrail in the parking lot across from Amen Corner. It was unknown whether the needle had been used. Police took it to dispose of it.

10:57 p.m. – 100 block of E. Main St., a woman was taken to the hospital after reports that she was destroying her house, ripping up floorboards and throwing property around. Police found the woman in the walls of the upstairs attic. She was barefoot and covered in dirt and insulation. She told police that she believed people were living in her attic, filming pornographic videos, and she was looking for tapes and cameras. The woman told police that she “was on speed,” according to a police report.

Friday, July 7

8:07 p.m. – 700 block of N. State St., police were called to Rite Aid for a report that a television had been stolen. Police said the man who stole the TV was a thin white man, about 6’1″ to 6’2″ tall, with a close-cropped haircut. He was wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Saturday, July 8

12:14 a.m. – 1100 block of Beechwood Dr., Aaron A. Bevilacqua, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police said Bevilacqua overdosed on heroin and was found unresponsive by a 17-year-old relative. He was revived with naloxone. Police said they had been called to the house four times previously for drug overdoses. Additional charges may be pending.

Sunday, July 9

12:18 a.m. – 800 block of Krehl Ave., a woman told police that a suspect stole her iPhone and $150 from her purse during a party. She said she knew the suspect stole the items because she returned the phone to her but not the money. The suspect, who was intoxicated, denied taking the money but said she returned the phone, according to a police report.

9:26 a.m. – 100 block of Crumlin Ave., a woman reported that her 17-year-old son was sending and receiving nude photographs with a woman in her mid-20s or 30s who said she was from Arkansas. She said the woman has been texting her son about sex and asking him to buy her gift cards and send the card numbers to her. The boy’s mother said she took her son’s phone and contacted the woman, who she said began threatening her, according to a police report.

Monday, July 10

1:32 a.m. – 700 block of E. Liberty St., two people were arrested after police were called to the Mahoning Country Club’s golf course for a report of a vehicle being driven on the course. Police said the suspects were found driving a golf cart on the course. When asked what they were doing in the middle of the night, they said they were just trying to have a good time, according to a police report. Police said they were found with open beer cans. People on another golf cart managed to get away. Charges are pending.

1:44 p.m. – 300 block of Forsythe Ave., a woman told police that her duffel bag, containing multiple prescription medications as well as clothes and toiletries, was stolen from the trunk of her car. She said she was in the process of loading her car in the driveway and went inside when the bag was taken.

6:34 p.m. – 100 block of Townsend Ave., a woman reported that someone broke the front windshield and driver’s side mirror on her car. She believed it may have been a disgruntled ex-boyfriend.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

