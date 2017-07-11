Girard Police: Man charged after children found alone on busy street

Police say the children, ages five and six, were covered in dirt. One girl wasn't wearing shoes or a shirt

Jonathan Griffith, charged with endangering children in Girard.
Photo is from an unrelated arrest in 2017

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two children covered in dirt, ages five and six, were left unsupervised in front of a Girard bank while there was heavy traffic nearby.

The five-year-old wasn’t wearing shoes or a shirt. The girls told police that their father allows them to walk away from home unsupervised.

Officers took the girls back to their home and was met by their father, Jonathan Griffith. He claimed he could watch the girls from the house, but there was no line of sight from the bank to his house, according to the police report.

Griffith seemed more concerned about where his dog went, since the dog was with the girls, than his children’s well-being, police say.

Griffith is facing child endangerment charges and his court date is scheduled for July 18 .

 

