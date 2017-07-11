Grand jury: Los Angeles pursuits cause ‘unnecessary’ injuries, deaths

The grand jury found three people were killed and 45 others were injured during 421 pursuits in the county from October 2015 until September 2016

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A grand jury has found police chases in Los Angeles are causing unnecessary bystander injuries and deaths.

The Los Angeles County civil grand jury report released Tuesday also recommends police officers and sheriff’s deputies undergo additional training to reduce the risk of crashes during pursuits.

The grand jury found three people were killed and 45 others were injured during 421 pursuits in the county from October 2015 until September 2016.

The report, citing information from the California Highway Patrol, said 17 percent of pursuits ended in crashes with the possibility of injuries or death.

Los Angeles police say pursuits are inherently dangerous and the department develops tactics to mitigate the risk posed during chases.

The sheriff’s department said it has one of the most restrictive pursuit policies in the U.S.

