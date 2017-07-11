Infant found in locked car parked at Boardman Walmart

Boardman police said the 5-month-old was left in the car for 45 minutes while the mother shopped

Police rescue baby from locked car at Boardman Walmart


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in Boardman.

Around 6 p.m., a woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she said she saw the infant in the car and told someone to call police.

Boardman officers forced the locked door open to get the baby out.

Police said the infant was left in the car for 45 minutes while the mother went shopping. They arrested her while she was in the checkout line.

An ambulance arrived to examine the baby, who turned out to be okay.

The grandfather arrived shortly after the mother’s arrest. He took custody of the baby.

There is a sign on the doors inside Walmart, warning people not to leave children in cars.

