Jodi Lee Mastroianni Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Jodi Lee Mastroianni, 54, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jodi was born on June 2, 1963 to Norman and Judith A. (Reed) Allen in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School and Pennsylvania State University with an associate’s degree.

Jodi worked in the bakery department for Wal-Mart.

On June 24, 1995 she married her husband Marc D. Mastroianni, who survives at home.

She was very artistic and loved gardening, arts and crafting, traveling to their camp in the mountains but most importantly spending time with her family.

Jodi is survived by her loving husband, Marc; two sons, Jacob (Kimberly) Moore of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Joshua Robert Moore of New Brighton, Pennsylvania; mother Judith A. Rauso; father, James G. Rauso both of Hermitage; two sisters, Janel Miller of Wheatland, Pennsylvania and Jamie (Randy) Pietrantonio of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two stepbrothers, James Allen and Johnny Allen and four grandchildren, Jayden Moore, Hannah Moore, Kiley Moore and Kinley Moore.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Allen.

Friends may call Wednesday, July 19, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

